Seahawks escape with a badly needed win over Cardinals, but see Earl Thomas carted off field

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Somehow, someway, they escaped with their season intact.

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 20-17 at State Farm Stadium on Sunday afternoon, getting out of Glendale with a win if not with their Pro Bowl free safety and starting tight end.

The Seahawks put together a last-minute drive capped by Sebastian Janikowski’s 52-yard field goal as time ran out. Janikowski had missed two field goals early in the game, but looped in the one that really mattered.

It was a much-needed win, lifting Seattle to 2-2 on the season and 1-0 in the NFC West with a big matchup against the Los Angeles Rams coming up next weekend. They did it following an afternoon in which they watched Earl Thomas and Will Dissly carted off the field with injuries.