PEMCO experts talk about exercise for your brain

More people are choosing to "age in place," which means they are making accommodations in their homes or cars to make life easier as they get older instead of moving to places like retirement communities.

One thing people may not be factoring in is brain health.

We talked to the experts at PEMCO Insurance about how big the role of exercise plays in maintaining brain health.

"So, exercising for just about 30 minutes a day, five days a week is really all you need," said Siena Prosswimmer, a Communications Specialist at PEMCO Insurance. "It's as easy as going on a brisk walk after dinner, just 30 minutes. We want to encourage people to get their heart rate up a little bit and we want it so it's just a little bit difficult to have a conversation with the person next to you."

Besides running or walking, you can try other exercises like swimming, yoga or tai chi.

Also take the stairs anytime you can instead of the elevator.

Anything that gets your heart rate up is good.

There's also a few things that don't involve exercise.

"This can include building puzzles, having a deep intellectual conversation with someone, taking a foreign language class," said Prosswimmer. "Those are all really good things to exercise your brain."

PEMCO says managing blood pressure is another key to brain health especially since it reduces your risk for a stroke.

You might want to skip the vitamin supplements and computer brain games because the research on that in weak when it comes to brain benefits.