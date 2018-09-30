Man arrested after 42-year-old woman found dead in Fife home

FIFE, Wash. – Police took a 50-year-old man into custody after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a home in Fife on Sunday afternoon.

Fife police said they were sent to the home in the 4000 block of 61st Ave. E. just after 2 p.m. after a report of a fight. When they got there, they found the woman was gravely injured.

Police said they called for medical aid, but the woman died at the scene.

The man was at the home, and police say he knew the victim. Police also said they aren’t looking for additional suspects or victims.

Detectives are working to get a search warrant so the can process the scene.

The road in the area was expected to be closed for several hours.