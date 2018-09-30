LIVE UPDATES: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Seattle Seahawks are in the desert for a pivotal early game against the Arizona Cardinals.

With game-time temperatures expected to reach close to 100 degrees, a win against the struggling Cardinals would get Seattle to 2-2 overall 1-0 in the NFC West.

The Seahawks will have wide receiver Doug Baldwin back from a knee injury, while the Cardinals will be giving rookie Josh Rosen the first start of his career.

Stay on this page for live updates, stats and commentary, and be sure to catch the Gameday pregame and postgame shows on the official home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX: