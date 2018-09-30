LIVE UPDATES: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Seattle Seahawks are in the desert for a pivotal early game against the Arizona Cardinals.
With game-time temperatures expected to reach close to 100 degrees, a win against the struggling Cardinals would get Seattle to 2-2 overall 1-0 in the NFC West.
The Seahawks will have wide receiver Doug Baldwin back from a knee injury, while the Cardinals will be giving rookie Josh Rosen the first start of his career.
Rashaad Penny fielded that kickoff for Seattle. Mike Davis is the running back on first down
"We don't lose at home" flashes on the video board at State Farm Stadium, where the Cardinals are 0-2 this season.
It's time!
Arizona wins toss and defers so Seahawks will get ball first.
Not exactly a full house as Cardinals are introduced.
Another franchise record on the line today: Russell Wilson (74-36-1) can pass Matt Hasselbeck (74-68) for the most combined wins by a Seahawks starting quarterback.
— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 30, 2018
RB C.J. Prosise getting more extension pregame work than I've seen him do with starting offense in many moons. And it appears he came out of it OK.
Bradley McDougald spent nearly a full minute in warmups standing at midfield by himself, just staring at the Cardinals' players. The is the kind of deranged intimidation tactics the Seahawks need.
Chris Carson inactive for Seahawks against Cardinals (but Doug Baldwin's back!).
Chris Carson was running hard and cutting in warmups. But will not be active today.
And here he is. #29 out for warmups.
Seahawks inactives vs. the Cardinals
And he is back. Said he "feels great" after warmups. Doug Baldwin ready to go
No Earl sighting yet.
Today's uniform for #Seahawks
This guy vs a rookie qb? Good luck to the QB? I will take @TheRealFrankC_
Rookie QB in first career start vs team with league leading 7 INT? Who you picking?
The Griffin brothers early warmups.
Chris Carson working out for trainers pregame.
.@Seahawks QB @DangeRussWilson, who will play his 100th career game on Sunday, has a career passer rating of 98.6, a mark that would rank second in NFL history among quarterbacks in their first 100 career games.
Locked IN. 🔒
Seahawks 'stuck' on 2nd-round pick as compensation for Earl Thomas, per league sources.
Cardinals' WR Larry Fitzgerald, listed as questionable for today with a hamstring injury, will play vs. Seattle, per source.
He is "nowhere near 100 percent and "probably shouldn't have played last week" but Fitzgerald is tough to keep down.
From @NFLGameDay: A look at two players being discussed in possible trades — #Steelers RB Le'Veon Bell and #Seahawks S Earl Thomas — including what the price tag would be for both players.
