Fatal crash closes intersection at Aurora Ave. and Keen Way North

SEATTLE -- Seattle Police are investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and Keen Way North.

According to Seattle Fire, the crash happened early Sunday morning in the 7300 block of Aurora Avenue North and involved three vehicles.

Occupants in one of the vehicles were trapped and had to be extricated.

One of those occupants was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

Officers have temporarily closed Aurora Ave N at Keen Way N for a fatality collision investigation. Traffic will be rerouted in the area. Thank you for your patience. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 30, 2018

The other passenger died at the scene.

The intersection is closed while police investigate. Motorists are urged to find an alternate route.

