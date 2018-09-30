FAA report finds no issues with new passenger terminal opening at Paine Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Commercial flights out of Paine Field are one step closer to fruition after an FAA report found no issues with a new terminal in the works there.

The study evaluated the environmental impact of 24 daily commercial flights that are planned for the new terminal.

Alaska, United and Southwest airlines will fly from Paine Field to cities throughout the west, using quieter planes.

A public comment hearing is set for Nov. 2, while the 30,000-square-foot terminal is expected to be finished next month.

The new terminal will have two gates, along with valet parking, a terminal that looks more like a lounge, and a design that can get passengers from the front door of the terminal to the front door of a jet in less than ten minutes.

The company building the new terminal, Propeller Airports, believes the new terminal will bring 200-300 direct jobs and up to 3,000 indirect jobs in the area.

Read more about the project here.