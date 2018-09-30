Chris Carson inactive for Seahawks against Cardinals (but Baldwin’s back!)

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Seattle Seahawks are trading one offensive weapon for another this week.

A week after his breakout performance against the Dallas Cowboys, running back Chris Carson was listed as inactive for the Seahawks’ game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Carson, who is dealing with a hip injury, carried the ball 32 times for 102 yards and a touchdown last Sunday. C.J. Prosise could get some of his carries this week after being listed as inactive last week. He hasn’t had any carries this season, but does have three catches for 22 yards.

Seattle plays at Arizona at 1:05 p.m., with a Gameday pregame show beginning at 12:30 p.m. on the official home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.

Doug Baldwin was listed as active for the game. The Pro Bowl wide receiver missed most of the preseason with a knee injury and only played sparingly in the season opener against Denver.

Also listed as inactive were two key defensive ends: Dion Jordan and rookie Rasheem Green. They join linebacker K.J. Wright, offensive lineman Ethan Pocic, safety Shalom Luani and receiver Keenan Reynolds.