Meet Bentley! #WhyNotMePets

Bentley hasn’t found the right person or family to give him a forever home yet, but he’s hoping that right person is reading this article.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Bentley get adopted.

You can meet him at the Auburn Valley Humane Society in Auburn.

Bentley is 14-years-old. He came to the shelter because his previous owner couldn’t take care of him anymore.

“He’s looking for a quiet home with likely no children or other kitties,” said Tatianna Miller, the Behavior and Transfer Coordinator at the shelter. “It seems like other cats really upset him. He’s lived with other dogs before, he just is a little temperamental.”

If there are kids in your home, they should be respectful of Bentley's space. Young kids seem to stress him out.

Bentley enjoys affection, but he will come to you for pets.

"We do recommend that he has some high places to watch the world from," said Miller. "He loves gazing out the window, so maybe a place on the back of your couch or cat tree near a big window would be his favorite spot."

Bentley likes to play with toy mice and feathers.

The shelter wants everyone to know that Bentley's adoption is sponsored.

"So, whomever comes and adopts him and has the appropriate home and Bentley likes them, their adoption will be fee-waived," said Miller. "We do ask that you pay it forward if you're able to save another cat's life."

Whoever adopts Bentley will get a free health exam for him within the first 10 days.

If you are interested in adopting Bentley, you can go to the shelter's website or you can visit the shelter to meet him.