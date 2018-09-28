Smash-and-grab burglar hits 10 Monroe businesses; suspect on the loose

MONROE, Wash. — Police are looking for a smash-and-grab burglar who hit 10 businesses in a Monroe strip mall overnight Thursday.

Early Friday morning, police received burglary reports from multiple businesses in the mall located between State Route 522 and Old Owen Road, Monroe police said.

Ten businesses had windows smashed, and multiple reported cash was stolen from registers.

Surveillance video showed a single man with a covered face, wearing a hoodie and jeans smashing the windows and looking for cash. Little else about the suspect was immediatly known.

Anyone who has information in the case is encouraged to call the Monore Police Department at 360-794-6300.