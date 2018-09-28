Sean Hunter: Wanted child rape suspect nicknamed ‘Sunshine’ known to camp in woods

WANTED IN SAN JUAN COUNTY —

The hunt is on for Sean Hunter: A known drifter accused of raping a 12-year-old girl while camping-out in Friday Harbor in San Juan County last month.

Hunter – a.k.a. ‘Sean Marley,’ or ‘Sunshine’ — is accused of preying on the girl at a makeshift homeless camp — feeding her booze and pot, pressuring her to use more and more, then raping her when the victim says she was too intoxicated to move.

Detectives think Hunter skipped town once he knew he was wanted for child rape. He was last seen on a ferry to Anacortes a couple of weeks ago.

Hunter has ties to California, with a PO Box registered to him in the small northern town of Redway.

He has criminal history in California, as well as Nevada and Colorado.

He’s homeless and known to camp in the woods with a small grey or blue-colored pup tent.

He has a $100,000 warrant for his arrest.

He’s 24 years old, 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and has five dots tattooed down the bridge of his nose like you can see in his photo.

If you spot him camping, or know anything that can help San Juan Sheriff’s detectives find him, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS. It’s anonymous — you never have to give your name — and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.