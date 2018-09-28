Kenyetta Turner: Convicted felon wanted in 4th of July park shooting

WANTED IN TRI-CITIES —

A convicted felon linked to a shooting at a busy park on the 4th of July is wanted in Benton County.

Kenyetta Turner is charged with First Degree Assault-Aggravated Circumstance with Impact on Others. He’s the accused getaway driver after a woman was shot during a dispute at Howard Amon Park in Richland.

She survived.

Turner needs to be found and could be hiding in the Spokane area, or around the Puget Sound, where he has ties to Federal Way.

He has a $250,000 nationwide arrest warrant.

He’s been convicted of selling cocaine and Delivery of Firearms to Ineligible Persons.

He’s 34 years old, 5’9” and weighs 369 pounds.

He’s known to go by the fake names ‘Mick Rodgers,’ ‘Rickey Lee Thomas,’ and ‘Gus Walden.’

If you know where he’s hiding, call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS, or submit the information to Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips App on your phone.

It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.