Joshua Larue: Wanted felon has police warning people to lock-up tight

WANTED IN EVERETT —

Need more reason to keep your home, cars and property safely secured?

Here he is: This convicted felon with the massive neck tats has Everett Police warning people to lock-up tight.

“Everett Police detectives are looking for 37 year old Joshua Larue, who’s currently on a property crime spree throughout Snohomish County,” said Everett Police Ofc. Aaron Snell. “He has an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest, as well we have probable cause. We know Joshua’s been out in the community committing property crimes and we want to arrest him.”

Larue’s felony warrant is for having heroin on him when he was suspected of doing drugs at a Kohl’s in Lynnwood and arrested for it.

He’s 5’7” and weighs 130 pounds.

If you know how to get him caught, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS. It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.