× Freebies on National Coffee Day – Saturday, Sept. 29

Coffee fans, listen up!

Saturday, Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day and restaurants and businesses are offering up a free cup of joe.

Starting early, the car-sharing service Car2Go is partnering with Top Pot Doughnuts offering a free cup of coffee today from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. The first 150 car2go members to arrive will receive a $5 voucher to use toward any menu item.

This #NationalCoffeeDay, car2go members can enjoy a ☕ cup on us! Join us on 9/28 and get your #car2goperk. Details are here: https://t.co/wftMGp195R pic.twitter.com/TrKK8JFDyO — car2go Seattle (@car2goSeattle) September 26, 2018

Corner Bakery Café: All locations will offer a free any size hand-roasted coffee or cold brew (where available) with any purchase on Friday and Saturday.

Barnes & Noble: All Barnes & Noble Cafes will offer a free cup of tall hot or iced coffee all day Saturday.

Cinnabon: Get a free 12-ounce coffee at participating locations Saturday. No purchase necessary.

Krispy Kreme: Get a free coffee, any size, at participating locations Saturday. Krispy Kreme Rewards members also get a free doughnut. Participating shops are listed at www.krispykreme.com/coffeeglaze. Also through Sunday, the chain has a special Original Glazed Coffee and Coffee Glazed Doughnuts.

7-Eleven: Through Sunday, with the purchase of breakfast sandwich over $2, get a free coffee. New customers who download the 7-Eleven app and join the loyalty program will get 800 points, which can be redeemed for a free medium coffee.

Einstein Bros. Bagels: With any food purchase Saturday, get a free cup of brewed coffee at participating locations.

Godiva: At boutique stores, get 25 percent off a single bag of coffee, at outlet mall locations get a free 2-ounce coffee pouch when you buy a single coffee bag and online get 25 percent off a single bag Saturday. Each deal is limited to one per customer.

White Castle: Get a free small coffee with any purchase and a coupon at www.whitecastle.com/summer-savings.