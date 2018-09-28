Deputies seek ID of suspects in motorcycle gear using credit cards stolen while family at church

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify two men seen using credit cards stolen during a home burglary while a family was at church. At 7:30 a.m. on Sunday September 16th, they left their home in the Midland area to attend church services. When they returned home at 11:30 a.m., they discovered that the house had been burglarized. Doors were left open, drawers were ransacked, and several pieces of jewelry and two credit cards were missing.

A neighbor reported seeing a gold or orange “sport bike” motorcycle parked in front of the victims’ home at the time of the burglary. The victims learned that their stolen credit cards were used several times immediately following the burglary for multiple purchases at a nearby Fred Meyer store.

The cards were used by two suspects seen carrying motorcycle helmets and wearing riding gear. "In this particular case, these guys knew what they were doing. They've probably done it before," said Pierce County Sheriff's Det. Ed Troyer. "We want to take them off the street like anybody who is doing this because just taking small groups of people off the street makes a big dent in the amount of crime because they're making a living at it," he added.

Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips to identify them. Submit an anonymous tip by downloading the P3 Tips App for free to your phone or you can go to http://www.P3Tips.com. You can also call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).