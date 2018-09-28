Cashier robbed by teens during medical emergency returns home to his family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT, WA - A King County family is happy to have their father back home after he collapsed at work during a medical emergency and nobody helped him.

Earlier this month, Zarif Kelada experienced a medical emergency while working at the Shell Station on Auburn Way South.

However, instead of helping him several customers in the store ignored Kelada.

“They didn’t even call 911 for emergency,” said Mazen Kelada.

Mazen is one of Zarif’s three children. He says he was scared that his dad might never come home.

“I’m like too small to lose a family member,” he said.

Not only did none of the customers in the store during the incident call 911, but two teenagers also stole from the cash register while Zarif Kelada laid unconscious on the floor.

“I want them to go to jail and pay, this is probably not the first time they stole, and you shouldn’t steal,” said Mazen Kelada.

After spending two weeks in the hospital, Zarif Kelada is finally home with his family. Auburn police have caught both teenage suspects from this incident. Both are charged with burglar. They already have an extensive arrest record.

Because they are teenagers, their names have not been released.