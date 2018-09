Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A lot of people down in Tumwater are very happy to see the success of Cade Otton early in his Huskies career. So Michelle Ludtka stopped by "Talkin' Huskies" to talk about what Otton brings to the team and how excited Washington fans should be for his future.

