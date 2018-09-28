× Bremerton nursing home settles wrongful death case

BREMERTON, Wash. — A lawsuit claiming that negligence by a Bremerton nursing home led to the death of a resident in 2016 has been settled through mediation, according to an attorney representing the resident’s estate.

The Kitsap Sun reported Thursday that 83-year-old Ralph Atkins wandered out of Forest Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center Oct. 10, 2016 and was found lying in the facility parking lot.

He was taken to a hospital and discharged back to the nursing home, where he died that afternoon.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services fined Forest Ridge $552,000, which was later lowered to $363,000 following Atkins’ death.

Atkins’ estate sued Forest Ridge in Kitsap County Superior Court in 2017.

Sok-Khieng Lim, the attorney for the Atkins estate, said the mediated settlement agreement was confidential.

Their lawsuit against Forest Ridge was dismissed Tuesday in Kitsap Superior Court.