Bellevue schools add cameras to buses to catch drivers who illegally pass

SEATTLE — Bellevue is the latest district to add cameras to buses in an effort to catch drivers who illegally pass.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says Bellevue will add cameras to 27 school buses.

Violators who drive past the flashing red stop paddle face a fine of $419 in Washington.

Several other local school districts — including Marysville, Bethel and Highline schools — use these school bus cameras to catch drivers who put children in danger.

Seattle has 120 cameras which cover about one-third of its bus fleet. Last year in Seattle, the cameras helped police issue about 8,000 tickets.

Here’s a handout from local police about when you are required to stop for a school bus with its stop paddle out: