Allyson Brickman: Convicted felon wanted after chaotic knife-wielding street attack

WANTED BY DOC IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

A fugitive wanted by the Department of Corrections in Snohomish County spots her ex-boyfriend across the street in downtown Marysville, bolts across the road, pulls out a knife and starts swinging at him — and threatening his girlfriend — and a bystander who pulls a gun to stop her from coming at him. Allyson Brickman put the brakes on her craziness once she saw the weapon.

She was arrested and admitted to police that she had just smoked meth.

Brickman was convicted for Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Now, she’s wanted in Snohomish County for violating the terms of her release.

Department of Corrections officers say Brickman is ‘extremely dangerous and violent’ when she’s on drugs or booze.

DOC officers say recent violations show she’s been using meth, heroin, cocaine, pot and alcohol.

She’s had three protection orders slapped against her by three different victims since 2015.

She’s 21 years old, 5’4” and weighs 140 pounds.

If you know where she’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers anonymously, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS. You’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to her arrest