$550 and restitution for riding e-scooter while drunk

An electric scooter belonging to the Bird company is waiting for a rider on a street of downtown Washington, DC on June 21, 2018. - How fast is the electric scooter-sharing craze growing? Fast enough to be declared a nuisance and kicked off the streets of San Francisco and a handful of others cities to allow local officials to consider regulations. And fast enough to draw big investments to allow nimble startups to reach billion-dollar valuations. In the US capital Washington, the electric two-wheelers have become a fixture on city bike paths, zipping along at speeds up to 25 kilometers (15 miles) per hour, sometimes veering onto sidewalks despite warnings to the contrary. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images)
An electric scooter belonging to the Bird company is waiting for a rider on a street of downtown Washington, DC on June 21, 2018. - How fast is the electric scooter-sharing craze growing? Fast enough to be declared a nuisance and kicked off the streets of San Francisco and a handful of others cities to allow local officials to consider regulations. And fast enough to draw big investments to allow nimble startups to reach billion-dollar valuations. In the US capital Washington, the electric two-wheelers have become a fixture on city bike paths, zipping along at speeds up to 25 kilometers (15 miles) per hour, sometimes veering onto sidewalks despite warnings to the contrary. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read ERIC BARADAT/AFP/Getty Images)
A Los Angeles man has been fined $550 and ordered to pay restitution for riding an electric scooter while intoxicated and knocking over a 64-year-old pedestrian on a sidewalk.
The City Attorney’s Office said Thursday the prosecution of 28-year-old Nicholas Kauffroath was the first motorized scooter driving under the influence legal case with a charge in Los Angeles.
The office says in a statement that Kauffroath on Aug. 4 had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the limit while operating a Bird scooter.
The pedestrian was knocked down leaving a theater and suffered a knee abrasion while the rider continued on.
Kauffroath pleaded no contest to operating a motorized scooter under the influence and hit-and-run.
He was placed on 36 months of probation and must complete a DUI program.