× Seahawks’ Doug Baldwin returns to practice, but will he play on Sunday?

RENTON, Wash. — Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin returned to practice this week, but it’s still unclear if he’ll return this week.

Quarterback Russell Wilson said Thursday he is looking forward to getting Baldwin back as soon as he’s ready.

Baldwin sprained the MCL in his knee earlier this month when the Seahawks lost to Denver. Baldwin was hurt in the first quarter and returned briefly in the second, but was on the sideline in street clothes after halftime. Baldwin did not have a reception.

“Doug looks great,” said Wilson. “He is a star receiver in the National Football League and can do a lot of things for us. I don’t know if he’s going to play this week … but he’s getting there.”

Baldwin said during a news conference that it’s a “little frustrating” and that he feels like he’s being held back from playing, but also that he understands why.

“I’m chomping at the bit. Ready to go,” Baldwin said.