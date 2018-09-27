One teen arrested in Auburn burglary in which clerk collapsed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. - Auburn Police have arrested one of two teenage boys who allegedly stepped over a store clerk who collapsed from a medical emergency and then stole money from the cash register.

Both teens were officially charged this week. The teen arrested Thursday in Tacoma has been charged with Burglary 2nd Degree.

He already has arrests for Robbery 1st Degree, Robbery 2nd Degree and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

The other suspect has been charged with Burglary 2nd Degree and Theft in the 1st Degree. He already has arrests for Robbery, Posession of a Stolen Vehicle and Assault 2nd Degree.

They suspects are 13 and 14 years old and no names are being released because they are charged as juveniles.