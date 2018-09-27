× Man dies in freak accident at Jack in the Box drive-thru

ST. LOUIS – A man died after an accident at a St. Louis Jack in the Box drive-thru left him with extensive injuries Wednesday night.

The victim, identified by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch as 20-year-old Charles Wood Jr., pulled up to the window at an angle around 10 p.m., according to police.

Unable to reach his meal, Wood Jr. apparently opened the door of his vehicle, and, while leaning toward the window, inadvertently hit the accelerator. The car, which was in reverse, shot backward and slammed into a tree, according to the paper.

The accident left Wood pinned to the tree, with injuries to his head, neck, torso and legs. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.