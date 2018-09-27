Issaquah Costco deli linked to salmonella outbreak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ISSAQUAH, Wash. -- Public health officials in King County are investigating a salmonella outbreak that's been linked back to the Costco deli in Issaquah.

According to King County government, seven people got sick after shopping at the store between August 2017 and July 2018. One person was hospitalized.

Five of them bought food from the service deli. One was a deli worker.

There's no evidence that points to the deli worker as the source of the outbreak. As for the other person who got sick, officials can't verify whether they bought food from the deli.

The deli prepares and serves ready-to-eat foods, like rotisserie chicken, pork ribs, macaroni and cheese and shrimp cocktail.

Health inspectors said no single food in the deli has been identified as the source of the salmonella.

Health investigators allowed operations to resume last week following the cleaning and disinfection of the deli.