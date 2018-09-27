Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENUMCLAW, Wash. -- Do you know anyone who needs a job? Washington's largest winter resort, Crystal Mountain Resort, is hiring full and part-time positions in all departments for the upcoming winter season.

Crystal Mountain Resort is holding a job fair October 6th from 9:00a.m. to 12:00p.m. at our annual Winter Job Fair in the Day Lodge.

The resort is hiring in food & beverage, ticket sales, lift operations, snowsports, retail, grooming, mountain host Program, Rentals, Bootworks, and Parking.

All skill levels are encouraged to apply.

Employee benefits include a discounted season pass, discounts in retail and dining locations, meeting new people to shred and explore the slopes with, and a fun winter skiing and snowboarding.