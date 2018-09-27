× Backups and delays expected on I-5 in Seattle for pavement work through the weekend

SEATTLE — An emergency repair on southbound Interstate 5 will create delays for people who travel the interstate now through early Monday, October 1, the Washington Department of Transportation warned.

Contractor crews working for WSDOT will reduce southbound I-5 to a single lane near Spokane Street for emergency concrete repair nightly, beginning Wednesday, Sept. 26. The overnight lane reductions could last through the morning of Sunday, Sept. 30.

“This work is going to cause big backups each night on southbound I-5, so people need to plan ahead,” said WSDOT Traffic Engineer Mike Swires. “Consider alternative routes or other methods of transportation, like light rail. Even if half the people who normally take I-5 do something else, we’re still going to see delays.”

Additionally, the northbound I-5 off-ramps to the West Seattle Bridge/Spokane Street/Columbian Way and Seneca Street will close this weekend for paving.

All work is weather-dependent.

Southbound I-5 lane reductions

10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nightly Wednesday, Sept. 26 and Thursday Sept. 27: Southbound I-5 will reduce to a single lane between Spokane Street and the Corson-Michigan exit.

8:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28 and Saturday, Sept. 29: Southbound I-5 will reduce to a single lane between Spokane Street and the Corson-Michigan exit. This lane reduction will only take place one night, depending on the weather forecast.

Northbound I-5 ramp closures

9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 1: The northbound I-5 off-ramp to the West Seattle Bridge/Columbian Way/Spokane Street will close for paving.

3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 1: The northbound I-5 off-ramp to Seneca Street will close for expansion joint repair.

The work is all part of WSDOT’s efforts to Revive I-5. The interstate is more than 50 years old through Seattle and this is the first time major work is being done to ensure I-5 stays in a state of good repair.