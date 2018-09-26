× Thieves steal computers, tools, 2 state vehicles from Tacoma Health Services building

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police are looking for the men who broke into the Department of Social and Health Services building on Sunday and stole multiple items, including two state vehicles from the parking garage.

According to Tacoma Police, the health services building is located at 2121 State St.

The burglary happened on Sunday, and the thieves took computer equipment, tools and two state vehicles.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the burglary is asked to call Detective Thomas Williams at 253-591-5801.