State board upholds city regulations on detention centers

TACOMA, Wash. — State officials have upheld regulations by the city of Tacoma preventing the expansion of an immigration detention center.

The News Tribune reports that earlier this year, the city placed regulations on correctional and detention facilities preventing the Northwest Detention Center from adding more than 1,500 beds for people who are under investigation by immigration authorities.

The private group that owns and operates the center, GEO Group, challenged the regulations.

It appealed to the state’s Growth Management Hearings Board and sued the city in federal court.

On Thursday, the board upheld the city’s regulations.

The lawsuit is still pending.

The company did not respond to the News Tribune’s request for comment on the board’s decision.

The attorney who is representing the city on the matter, Steve Victor, says GEO has 30 days to appeal.