Props from 'The Office' can be yours in new auction

More than 500 props from the sit-com show “The Office” can now be yours. The items from the Dunder Mifflin Scranton branch are on the auction block on the site Screenbid.

Most of the items look like normal office supplies (anything from computer monitors to desk phones), but have been used by the stars of the show like Steve Carrell, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer and others.

Some of the items include Pam’s Reception Desk, Jim’s Desk Lamp, and Dwight’s Sales Associates Association Award 2008.

The items come with a certificate of authenticity.

The bidding ends Friday, October 5. You can check out the full list of auction items here.