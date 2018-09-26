Man shot in stomach in Burien

BURIEN, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a man was shot in the stomach in Burien.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, a 27-year-old man was shot in the stomach in the 12400 block of Ambaum Boulevard SW.

His brother took him to Highline Hospital, where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Detectives have not released the victim’s name or identified a suspect in the shooting.

The shooting comes on the heels of a violent week in Burien, where Gabriella Reyes-Dominguez, a 51-year-old grandmother, was shot and killed by a stray bullet while sitting at her desk at a chiropractor’s office in broad daylight. Two teenage gang members have been charged in connection with the deadly shooting.

Deputies said it was a gang-related incident, and the bullet was meant for another teenager.

The sheriff’s office is now proposing to spend about $900,000 to set up a new gang unit to combat the problem. It will include a detective and a sergeant.