Elton John adds Tacoma concerts as 3-year farewell tour rolls on

TACOMA, Wash. — Goodbye, Yellow Brick Road.

Sir Elton John just announced he will play two shows at the Tacoma Dome as his three-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour continues.

The superstar on Wednesday added 25 dates to the North American leg of his tour.

The Tacoma concerts will be Sept. 17 and 18, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 5 at 10:00 a.m. Presales for eligible customers begin as early as Sept. 27 at 10:00 a.m.

Farewell, Sir Elton John

The music icon announced earlier this year that this world tour will be his last.

“I’ve been touring since I was 17 with various bands,” John said. “I thought the time is right to say thank you to all my fans and say goodbye.”

John said his priorities changed when he and his husband, David Furnish, had children.

“We had children and had changed our lives and in 2015 we sat down with their school schedule and we said I’m going to miss too much of this,” he told CNN.

There had been speculation for several days over what John’s announcement would be after a countdown clock was posted to his official website with lyrics from his hit song, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”