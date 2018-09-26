× Dash, the viral Safeco Field golden retriever, uses newfound fame for good cause

SEATTLE — If only we could all become famous overnight by holding a hot dog in our mouth at Safeco Field.

That’s exactly what happened to Dash, a 7-year-old golden retriever and newly minted Instagram celebrity from Seattle.

It all started when Dash’s owner, Ande Edlund, was snapping pictures of Dash with a hot dog in his mouth for Bark at the Park night at Safeco.

“He’s super photogenic and he’ll pose with it,” Edlund said.

A woman in the stands behind Dash and Edlund took video of the photo session, and the rest is social media and viral video history. Dash, the photogenic good boy, was even featured on Good Morning America.

Edlund has been taking photos of Dash for about three years, and he’s been using those photos to create dog calendars that are still in the works.

The proceeds from Dash-themed calendars will be donated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, an organization Edlund has been involved with for more than a decade.

The calendar is not only for a good cause, it’s also very useful for dogs and dog lovers, noting all the important “dog days” of the year.

Now, with more than 27,500 Instagram followers, Dash and Edlund are using newfound fame to promote the adorable calendars and the cause they support — blood cancer research.

You can check out Dash’s Instagram page here.