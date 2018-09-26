× Burien Residents Want More Arrests in Recent Shootings

Burien, Wash. – This week marks six months since two teen girls were shot to death outside of an apartment complex in Burien. A recent string in shootings there has many people wondering when police will solve the violent crimes. We know the two teen boys charged with killing 51-year-old Gabriella Reyes Dominiguez are now in police custody. However, no suspects have been arrested in Wednesday morning’s shooting in Burien off 12400 block of Ambaum Blvd that injured a 27-year-old man. The killing of two teen girls in Burien back in March remains unsolved.

Ambaum Boulevard continues to be a problem area in Burien where you should see more police cars doing emphasis patrols. Not just because of a recent shooting but one six months ago that still has the community seeking answers.

13-year-old Elizabeth Juarez and 19-year-old Eveona Cortez were shot and killed at the hands of gang-related gun violence outside of Alturas Apartments in Burien in March. Elizabeth’s sister was left devastated.

“They told us that it was going to be hard and that she might not make it and my heart broke,” said Maria Juarez.

And things haven’t quieted down since. A shooting at four Wednesday morning just blocks from where the girls were killed sparked fear in Promise Curtis.

“It’s scary I have nieces and nephews that come here to come to school right down the street. So a bullet doesn’t have anyone’s name on it,” said Burien resident Promise Curtis.

But it’s the job of law enforcement to find the names of the people responsible for all the violence. The teen girls still at the forefront of people’s minds.

“There’s been some significant developments in that case and they’ve identified some main players in this and they’re hoping to develop some probable cause to arrest some people who are involved,” said King County Sheriff Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

But the major crimes task force is keeping many of those details close to the vest as to not tip their hat.

“We don’t want to get certain things out to the public because it goes to the suspects and then they know what we’re looking at or not looking at and they can use that to their advantage,” said Sgt. Abbott.

But those arrests couldn’t come sooner for some people who live in Burien who believe the youth and gangs are responsible for violent and petty crimes in the city. After living in Vegas for five years, Will Lewis is back home in Burien.

“Somebody just broke in my car, windows are busted out,” said Burien resident Will Lewis.

He was greeted with an unwelcomed homecoming.

“Since I’ve came back, it’s totally changed. It looks like youth gang violence has increased, the drug epidemic has gotten a lot worse,” said Lewis. “I don’t know what’s going on anymore but this is my hometown and I love it so I hope it gets better.”

Wednesday night, the Burien Police Department and King County Sheriff’s Office will have a private meeting to discuss more emphasis patrols in trouble spots. That new task force will begin work while departments work to put together a regional gang unit.