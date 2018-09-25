× Michael Kors is buying Versace for $2 billion

It’s official: Michael Kors is buying Versace.

Michael Kors Holdings gained a foothold in the world of elite European fashion on Tuesday by striking a €1.8 billion ($2.1 billion) deal for the storied Italian brand.

“The acquisition of Versace is an important milestone for our group,” John Idol, chairman and CEO of Michael Kors Holdings, said in a statement.

Following the deal, Michael Kors Holdings will change its name to Capri Holdings, in what it described as a nod to the “iconic, glamorous and luxury destination.”