Man fatally shot by deputy in Oak Harbor identified

OAK HARBOR, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have identified a 36-year-old man who was shot and killed by a deputy in Oak Harbor Sunday night.

Skagit Multiple Agency Response Team spokeswoman Heather Axtman said Tuesday that a 33-year-old Island County Sheriff’s deputy shot Richard Joseph Jackson after he didn’t follow police commands.

She says Jackson was from the East Coast and that his family described him as transient.

Axtman says Jackson on Sunday unsuccessfully tried to steal a car from a man before walking to Walmart where he stole ammunition and tried to steal a gun.

Store employees told authorities the man had displayed a knife.

Oak Harbor Police officers and sheriff’s deputies found Jackson outside a nearby school.

Jackson died at a hospital.

The deputy’s name hasn’t been released.

An investigation is ongoing.