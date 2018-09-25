× Driver dies after vehicle strikes train in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — A person died early this morning after striking a train with their vehicle in Marysville, according to police.

Marysville PD reported on its Twitter page that the car struck the northbound train in the 8900 block of State Avenue. The car was dragged to 104th Street and eventually was dislodged from the train.

The driver of the car that struck the train died. Police have not identified the driver.

Intersections in the area of the crash were blocked for about two and a half hours, police said.