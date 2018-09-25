Detectives seek info after 22-year-old woman shot, killed in Skyway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKYWAY, Wash. -- Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect or suspects who killed 22-year-old Amarah S’ra Alexandra Riley who you pictured see here.

Riley was shot and killed Sept. 19 while driving south on Rainier Avenue South, just north of Renton Avenue South.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, investigators have determined that multiple shots were fired toward the victim’s vehicle.

Sheriff's detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying any suspects in this case.

If you have information on this case please contact the King County Sheriff Communication Center at 206/296-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit tips via the P3 Tips App on your phone. It is anonymous.