Cosby heads to state prison SCI Phoenix to begin serving sentence

COLLEGEVILLE, Penn. — Bill Cosby was taken Tuesday evening to the Pennsylvania State Correctional Institution at Phoenix to begin serving his prison sentence of three to 10 years for sexual assault.

SCI Phoenix is a maximum-security state prison in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, about 25 miles from where Cosby was tried in Montgomery County.

The prison has 3,830 beds, according to the state Department of Corrections website. Other facts about SCI:

It was opened this summer and is described as “state of the art.” It was built to replace SCI Graterford, built in 1929.

It has two correctional facilities and one shared administration/support building.

Inmates are offered treatment, educational, vocational and recreational programs.

It has a 192-bed female transition unit to “focus on re-entry and family reunification.”

It has a nondenominational chapel, more than 30 classrooms, a barber shop and a gym.

It has 1,200 full-time employees.

Prisoners arriving at SCI Phoenix get a uniform, basic toiletries, linens, towels and state-issued boots, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections spokeswoman Amy Worden told CNN.

When the prison opened in June, Secretary of Corrections John Wetzel described it as a “21st century institution with advanced security features, environmentally efficient infrastructure and modern work and housing spaces.”