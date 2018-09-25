Corrections deputy arrested in Thurston County for alleged sexual misconduct

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A corrections deputy at the Thurston County Jail was arrested Tuesday for sexual misconduct with an inmate, the sheriff’s office said.

On Sept. 12, an inmate at the jail “disclosed sexual misconduct with a female corrections deputy that occurred during the month of August 2018,” the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy was immediately placed on administrative reassignment to her home and a criminal investigation was launched, the sheriff’s office said.

“Probable cause was established to arrest the corrections deputy for Custodial Sexual Misconduct,” the office said, adding that she was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Thurston County Jail.

The corrections deputy has been employed with the jail for 11 years “and there have been no similar allegations,” the office said.