WSP troopers to sport pink badges for breast cancer awareness month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- If you notice a Washington State Patrol trooper sporting a pink badge during the month of October, it means the trooper paid $60 out of his or her pocket to publicly support breast cancer awareness.

Trooper Brian Zillmer showed off his pink badge in a Facebook post Monday. He said it's a first for Washington State Patrol.

"If I can help save one life through awareness by wearing this pink badge my heart will be truly happy," he said. "One in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. I have friends and loved ones currently dealing with breast cancer. I know showing my support with the badge -- which is over my heart -- means the world to them."

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the pink badges, Zillmer said, a move that troopers applaud.

"My upmost [sic] respect to each State Trooper that wears this badge, educating others and truly making a difference," Zillmer said.