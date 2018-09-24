× Troopers looking for suspects who briefly stole WSP patrol car

RENTON, Wash. — Troopers are trying to find the suspects they say stole a Washington State Patrol car early Monday morning.

Trooper Rick Johnson says troopers were chasing a vehicle on I-5. When the vehicle was eventually pulled over, a trooper began taking a suspect from the vehicle into custody. At that time, other individuals from the suspect’s vehicle took the patrol car.

Troopers eventually found the car parked near a tree on Monster Road in Renton.

The car will be taken in and processed for prints.

