× Suspicious device found near Sedro-Woolley hospital; building evacuated

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. — Police are investigating a suspicious device discovered in a parking lot near PeaceHealth United General Medical Center in Sedro-Woolley.

The device was found about 9:50 a.m. Monday.

Police and a bomb squad are on scene assessing it, PeaceHealth spokeswoman Beverly Mayhew said.

Officers have secured a perimeter around the package.

About 60-75 people were inside United General Medical Center at the time the device was reported. The building has now been evacuated, Mayhew said.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.