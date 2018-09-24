× Star Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez to become a U.S. citizen today

SEATTLE — U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will naturalize around 85 candidates in its office Monday afternoon, including star Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez.

A native of Venezuela, Hernandez passed his citizenship interview Monday morning.

Playing for the Mariners since 2005, Hernandez, known as King Felix, threw the 23rd perfect game in major league baseball history against the Tampa Bay Rays in 2012.

It was the first perfect game in Seattle Mariners history and remains the most recent in major league baseball.

He also holds the record for most strikeouts by a Mariners pitcher.