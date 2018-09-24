× Healthy Living: Game-day snacks that score big points with health experts

Healthy football foods are possible, says nutritionist Deborah Enos. Below are her 4 fan favorite recipes that pack a punch without busting your diet.

QUICK BLACK BEAN GAME DAY CHILI (from stove to table in 15 minutes!)

3 cans of S & W Savory Sides SW Black Beans (this product is already seasoned so it’s got great flavor and ready in minutes!)

1 pound of ground bison or beef

1 chopped yellow onion

1 packet of Trader Joe’s taco seasoning

1 can of chopped tomatoes

1 small container of low sodium salsa

1 quart of low sodium chicken broth

In a big sauce pan or Dutch oven, sauté the onions for about 1-2 minutes. Add in the beef and cook together until the onions are translucent. Then add in the tomatoes, beans, broth and ½ the packet of seasoning. Let it simmer for 5 minutes and it’s ready, seriously, it’s that fast. As with most chili it will taste better the longer you let it simmer, so 30 minutes is ideal.

SHEETPAN NACHOS (secret ingredient, BELL PEPPERS!)

I adore nachos. Bad day? I make nachos. Celebrate a good day? I make nachos. Since there are only so many days in a row I can make nachos, I had to create a healthier version. I swapped bell peppers in for the chips and BOOM; I get my veggies in along with a big dose of fiber and vitamins.

* Slice 5-6 bell peppers so they look like a chip

* Place hollow side up in your oven, heated at 400

* Drop a little shredded cheese into each “chip” and then top with the game day chili

* Bake for about 7 minutes

* When they are ready, you can top with salsa, sour cream or guacamole

Cauliflower Buffalo Wings with Blue Cheese Avocado Dip

A healthy vegetarian spin on classic Buffalo wings, these Cauliflower Buffalo Wings are lightly battered then baked for an easy, addictive appetizer.

YIELD: Serves 4-6

PREP TIME: 15 minutes

COOK TIME: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

* 1/2 cup white whole wheat flour (or swap additional all-purpose flour)

* 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

* 2 teaspoons garlic powder

* 7 cups cauliflower florets (about 24 ounces)

* 3/4 cup Buffalo wing sauce (I used Frank’s)

* 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

* 1 medium ripe Hass avocado, pitted and diced

* 1/2 cup non-fat plain Greek yogurt

* 1 clove minced garlic

* 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

* 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

* 2-4 tablespoons crumbled blue cheese, to taste

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. Line a large baking sheet with foil, then coat with non-stick spray.

2. In a large bowl, stir together the white whole wheat flour, all-purpose flour, and garlic powder. Pour in 1 cup of water, and then stir until smooth. Add the cauliflower to the bowl, and then toss to coat.

3. Spread the cauliflower in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet, shaking off any excess batter. Spread the cauliflower out so that the florets do not touch. Bake until lightly browned, 18-20 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine the Buffalo sauce and butter over medium low heat. Stir until the butter melts, and then set aside.

5. Once the cauliflower has finished baking, remove it from the oven and pour the buffalo sauce over the top, using the entire saucepan. Toss to coat, using a spatula if the cauliflower is too hot so that you don’t burn your fingers. Return the cauliflower to the oven, and then bake for 5 additional minutes, watching carefully so that the sauce does not brown too much on the outside. Serve hot with the Blue Cheese Avocado Dip.

6. For the Blue Cheese Avocado Dip: mash the avocados in a medium bowl with the Greek yogurt, garlic, lemon juice, and pepper. Add 2 tablespoons blue cheese and stir to incorporate, the taste, adding extra blue cheese as desired. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Recipe from the website, Well Plated

CROSTINI for all of your carb loving guests!

If you’re going to eat bread, eat the best tasting bread you can find with the cleanest label (no extra junk or high fructose corn syrup). This is my favorite, Kirkland Signature, made by a bakery in Montreal Canada, called Boulart Bakery.

I can honestly say this is the best bread I have ever tasted. Don’t waste your carb calories on junk bread made with junk ingredients!

On game day, I slice the roll in half, toast it up in my toaster oven at 375 degrees for about 5 minutes. I then add a layer of the blue cheese dip (recipe above) a little sliced protein and chopped tomato.

It’s a simple and delicious way to enjoy your bread without indulging in a huge sandwich.