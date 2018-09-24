Crews remove parking spaces between Viaduct, waterfront

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Crews are working to permanently remove parking spaces between the Alaskan Way Viaduct and the piers.

The parking removal extends from Yesler Way to Pike Street as part of the larger plan to close the Viaduct in January.

Crews are striping new lanes for traffic and pedestrians along the Alaskan Way and prepping for new traffic alignment west of the Viaduct.

The parking work is expected to be finished by mid-October, and the Viaduct will permanently close in January. The city expects about six weeks of severe traffic disruption until the new tunnel is aligned with State Route 99 early next year.