Car fire snarls traffic on I-5 in Seattle at I-90

SEATTLE – A car fire Monday morning was causing major backups on Interstate 5 in Seattle.

The fire was on southbound I-5 at I-90, and flared up several times after crews appeared to put it out. There was no immediate word on any injuries.

As of 12:20 p.m., two lanes of southbound I-5 were open again.

At one point, the backup was more than four miles southbound and more than two miles northbound.

Fire crews and the Washington State Patrol were on the scene.

There was no word on how long the cleanup would take, or if an inspection would be necessary.

WSDOT said to use alternate routes.