KAPOWSIN, Wash. -- Graham firefighters responded to a large fire late Sunday night in Kapowsin.

The old bus barn at the former Kapowsin High School was fully involved when firefighters arrived at 29600 156 Avenue E after 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

The old Kapowsin High School was closed around 1948, Graham firefighters said on their Facebook page.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.