49ers lose QB Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending knee injury

Posted 12:26 PM, September 24, 2018, by

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 23: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers is carted off the field after an injury during the fourth quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 23rd, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will need season-ending surgery on his injured left knee.

The 49ers said Monday that an MRI confirmed the team’s fears that Garoppolo tore his ACL while making a cut late in a loss at Kansas City. The injury deals a serious blow to the 49ers (1-2), who had planned their rebuild around Garoppolo.

Now San Francisco must go through the season with C.J. Beathard at quarterback.

The Niners struggled with Beathard last season before the midseason addition of Garoppolo changed their fortunes.

San Francisco won the final five games last year after Garoppolo took over as starter and the team rewarded him with a $137.5 million, five-year contract.