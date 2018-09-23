× Two arrested for street racing after crash in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Two people face reckless driving charges after a crash Saturday night in Puyallup, the Washington State Patrol reports.

Trooper Johnna Batiste said a man and a woman both 22 years old were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup.

About 10:15 p.m., the couple was in a 1991 Acura Integra Hatchback when it lost control on State Route 512, swerved across the right lane and the on-ramp to Meridian Street before stopping in a ditch on the south side of the highway.

Trooper Batiste said another vehicle stopped near the crash site. Authorities believe the driver of that vehicle was involved in the street race and arrested the driver for alleged reckless driving.

The on-ramp to Meridian was blocked for about two hours.