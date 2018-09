Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE, Wash. -- Dozens of family and friends gathered this weekend to remember the short, but meaningful life of Wesley Donohue.

Donohue, a 15-year-old sophomore at Monroe High School, was struck and killed by a BNSF train on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 14.

Those closest to him lit candles and laid flowers and stuffed animals in his memory.

He was remembered as a kind and creative teenager who loved animals.